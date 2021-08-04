‘Stuff the Bus’ in Copperas Cove this Friday

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The Copperas Cove Independent School District is moving its Stuff the Bus event to Friday.

The district planned to have it at Walmart this weekend – but the retailer has canceled it and all events like it across the nation.

So instead, the event will take place on Friday in front of the school district’s Service and Training Center on 408 S Main Street.

The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce is reaching out to local businesses to bring school supplies, and you can too – from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Walmart is also donating $1,000 so the district can purchase supplies. The district will then pass these donations to schools.

Source: Copperas Cove Independent School District