HEWITT, Texas – There is a special Stuff the Bus event happening in Hewitt Park this Saturday.

The Amanda Cunningham Global Luxury Group is hosting the event from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, free haircuts and a movie once the sun goes down.

All you need to get in is a donation of a school supply item – such as notebooks, pencils or highlighters. Monetary donations are also accepted.