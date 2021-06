Aware Central Texas needs your help for their big Christmas on the Farm event.

The non-profit is collecting donations of stuffed animals for children of all ages. They are asking for new or gently-used furry friends.

They can be dropped of at either their Killeen office or Temple office from now until the event, which takes place on December 3rd and 4th.

(Courtesy: Aware Central Texas)

To learn more about Aware Central Texas, you can visit their Facebook page.

Source: Aware Central Texas