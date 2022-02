WACO, Texas – The City of Waco announced Monday that the Cobbs Recycling Center is adding styrofoam to its list of processed recyclables.

The City of Waco’s Solid Waste Department celebrated with live demonstarions of their styrofoam densifier and the styrofoam recycling process. They also had Cobbs Recycling Center tours for the public.

If you have styrofoam to recycle, you can drop it off at at 2021 N 44th Street.