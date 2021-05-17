Substitute teacher arrested in Lorena ISD indecency investigation identified

Lorena police have identified 36-year-old Nicholas Scot Crenshaw as the substitute teacher they arrested following an investigation into an indecency case involving a four-year-old child.

Crenshaw was booked into the jail Friday and posted $75,000 bond and was released shortly after midnight Saturday morning.

Lorena police said they got the case May 7 about 10:00 p.m. after the child had earlier made an outcry to the parents.

Police said the incident had occurred at the Lorena primary campus.

The school district was notified and the teacher was no allowed to return to campus and has since been terminated.

Right now, the allegation is limited to one incident involving one child, and the parents of the child are also cooperating with law enforcement.