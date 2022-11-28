WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- Most shoppers look forward to this time of the year to get the best deals on Christmas gifts. Sthefanie Welch owner of The Black Daisy says black Friday was such a hit for her business, she decided to extend her sales to Monday.

“We try to do like an amazing discount, just a blanket discount for the whole website just to try to get a little bit of those cyber Monday shoppers,” says Sthefanie Welch owner of The Black Daisy.

Being a small business owner, there have been a lot of challenges the past couple of years.

“Like COVID and then like snowmageddon that we had, we didn’t really know what to expect. So again, cyber Monday is a little bit slower for us, but we still try to really advocate supporting local small businesses in Waco,” says Welch.

However things are looking brighter for many small businesses.

“We don’t know what to expect anymore but small business Saturday was really good we have a really amazing turnout, I think people are ready to shop. They’re ready to go out there. And Waco is really good about supporting their small businesses,” says Welch.

Even for Alexis Escobar owner of Waco Balloon Co. as this was their very first cyber Monday.

“Good and challenging at the same time, just because its our first ever cyber Monday and black Friday sales. So we kind of sat down and kind of figured, okay, what’s the really popular product that people always order,” says Alexis Escobar owner of Waco Balloon Co.

Waco Balloon Co. has noticed a large number of supporters on their social media pages.

“We’ll might do one last holiday sale maybe this Friday and maybe run it through the weekend again to see how it goes,” says Escobar.