Sue Mayborn receives Baylor University’s 2021 Founders Day Medal

WACO, Texas – Happy birthday, Baylor! The university was chartered on this day in 1845.

176 years ago, Republic of Texas President Anson Jones signed the charter – making Baylor University the oldest continually-operating university in Texas.

In honor of this day, the university has given out a Founders Day Medal to members of the community who have served and dedicated their lives to the school.

Sue Mayborn, from Temple, is this year’s Founders Medal recipient. You may recognize her name from the university’s Mayborn Museum Complex.

The university says in more than 40 years of support, service, and leadership – and as a member of the Baylor family – Sue has invested herself to further the mission of the university.

The Founders Medal has been awarded every year since 1969.