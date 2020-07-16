Suicide leads to sexual assault arrest in Killeen

Killeen Police say an investigation into a 16-year-old girl’s suicide led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man.

Carlos Marece Brown, Jr. is accused of Sexual Assault of a Child. He is in the Bell County Jail, held on a $100,000 bond.

Investigators say it started with a shooting call on May 19th. Officers found the teenager dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a house on Sparrow Road.

During the investigation, they determined the girl had inappropriate physical contact with an older man.

On Wednesday, July 15th, the Bell County District Attorney’s office charged Brown and requested a warrant for his arrest. Police say he turned himself into the Killeen City Jail that night.