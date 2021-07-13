Summer means job openings for school districts

KILLEEN, Texas — School districts across the state and even the country see new positions open every year as schools turn over a new leaf to begin a new year.

Many people retire or decide to leave the education world. But this year, many districts have created more positions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been able to add positions that will really help students in the classroom,” Killeen ISD Spokeswoman Taina Maya said. “These are positions that will help mitigate that learning loss that we’ve all heard so much about recently.”

“It’s something that we’re committed to making sure were able to provide safe and inviting campuses and also have the resources in the form of teachers, aids, and all different types of employees to really support that student,” Maya says.

Killeen ISD will host a job fair on Thursday, July 15 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Killeen Civic Center to fill part-time and full-time jobs – such as school nutritionists, crossing guards, bus drivers, substitutes and custodians.

But Killeen ISD is not the only district in the area looking to fill positions. Temple ISD released a statement from the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Donna Ward.

“While we do have a few more open positions than usual this time of year, it is not unexpected as we have been able to add several positions with the federal stimulus dollars provided to us through the state to address student learning loss due to COVID-19,” Ward said.

Ward also explained that Temple ISD is in the process of screening applicants and interviews – but if they have a difficult time filling positions, a job fair is not out of the question.

“If you take a look around right now, there are now hiring signs everywhere throughout Central Texas and the whole entire state,” Maya said. “This is not just something we are just feeling, so we know that there are interested applicants out there.”

Maya says they are looking for hard-working individuals who will be excited to show up for work and care about the students.

For more information about the job fair and the positions available, you can click here.