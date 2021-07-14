Summer Youth Lunch Program now accepting donations

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – Kids during the summer should be free from worry. But the truth is, many kids might worry that summer means missing meals they would normally get at school.

The Blessings On The Block Community Outreach has set a goal to try and assist with this through its Summer Youth Lunch Program. The program takes place every second Wednesday. No child will be turned away.

Donations to assist with this program are always welcome. For more information, you can visit the organization’s Facebook page here.

Source: Blessings On The Block