Breaking News
Killeen Police Investigate a Triple Homicide.
Closings
There are currently 28 active closings. Click for more details.

Sunday Evening Weather with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Scattered showers are possible Sunday night into Monday morning. No severe weather is expected and temperatures will drop down into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible throughout the day once again. Monday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be abnormally warm with temperatures in the upper 70s and even lower 80s. The rain will continue on Tuesday with scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

60° / 57°
Periods of rain late
Periods of rain late 70% 60° 57°

Monday

72° / 63°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 72° 63°

Tuesday

75° / 66°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 75° 66°

Wednesday

79° / 67°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 79° 67°

Thursday

77° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 77° 57°

Friday

59° / 44°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 59° 44°

Saturday

57° / 47°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 57° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
58°

58°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

1 AM
Showers
50%
58°

58°

2 AM
Rain
70%
58°

57°

3 AM
Rain
70%
57°

57°

4 AM
Showers
60%
57°

57°

5 AM
Showers
50%
57°

58°

6 AM
Showers
50%
58°

58°

7 AM
Showers
50%
58°

59°

8 AM
Showers
40%
59°

60°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

62°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

63°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
63°

64°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

66°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

68°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

70°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

71°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected

               