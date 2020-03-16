Sunday Evening Weather with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Scattered showers are possible Sunday night into Monday morning. No severe weather is expected and temperatures will drop down into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible throughout the day once again. Monday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be abnormally warm with temperatures in the upper 70s and even lower 80s. The rain will continue on Tuesday with scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day.