Sunday morning fire in Milam County claims 3 lives

MILAM COUNTY, Texas- An early morning house fire in Milam County claimed 3 lives and completely destroyed a home.

Milam County deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of FM 486 North for a house fire Sunday, February 16th at about 1:45 am.

Early reports from nearby family indicated that three people were possibly inside.

Thorndale Volunteer Fire Dept arrived to find the house fully involved and immediately requested assistance from Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department.

Both departments battled the fire for over three hours.

The initial investigation confirmed that the fire claimed three lives.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshall’s Office were called to assist Milam County Sheriff’s Office investigators in recovering the remains and fully investigate the fire.

Additional information is leading investigators to believe the cause of the fire may be related to the use of a space-heater.

Family members familiar with the three residents of the home reported that they believe that 50-year-old Marvin Cantwell, 82-year-old Myrtle Cantwell, and 59-year-old Bill Cantwell perished in the fire.