Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

A cold front will make its way through Central Texas tonight. Temperatures behind the front will fall down into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Skies will be mostly clear.



Monday will be chilly with temperatures starting out in the lower 40s. Highs will only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s by Monday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.



Tuesday will be another nice day with mostly sunny skies. It will be a slightly warmer day with highs reaching the lower to mid 60s.



The rest of the week will be warm and sunny with highs returning to the 70s Thursday. A small chance of rain returns over the weekend.