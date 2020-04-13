Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Closings
A cold front will make its way through Central Texas tonight. Temperatures behind the front will fall down into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Skies will be mostly clear.


Monday will be chilly with temperatures starting out in the lower 40s. Highs will only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s by Monday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.


Tuesday will be another nice day with mostly sunny skies. It will be a slightly warmer day with highs reaching the lower to mid 60s.


The rest of the week will be warm and sunny with highs returning to the 70s Thursday. A small chance of rain returns over the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

80° / 40°
Clear and windy
Clear and windy 0% 80° 40°

Monday

59° / 42°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 59° 42°

Tuesday

60° / 40°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 60° 40°

Wednesday

60° / 41°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 60° 41°

Thursday

71° / 56°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 71° 56°

Friday

68° / 55°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 30% 68° 55°

Saturday

72° / 63°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 72° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

12 AM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

1 AM
Clear
0%
52°

49°

2 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

3 AM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

4 AM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

5 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

6 AM
Clear
0%
43°

41°

7 AM
Clear
0%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

46°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

48°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

51°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

52°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

55°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

57°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

57°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

58°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

56°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

52°

8 PM
Clear
0%
52°

49°

9 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

10 PM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

11 PM
Clear
0%
47°

