WACO, Texas – Waco has several local musicians set to perform in South by Southwest (SXSW) this year. But first, a free local show!

These musicians will be performing at Brotherwell Brewing on Friday night before heading down to Austin this weekend. From hip-hop, to country, to everything in-between, the East Waco Music Fest promises to be a good time.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m., with the music starting at 6:00 pm. This a free show for the public! The lineup is pictured below.