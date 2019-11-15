Support Meals on Wheels at the Apple Tree Bazaar

WACO, Texas – Need to get your Christmas shopping done? Be sure to drop by the 39th annual Apple Tree Bazaar!

This arts and crafts show has lots of handmade items – such as holiday decor, home decor, fashion accessories, and baked goods. The event will also highlight creative individuals from Central Texas.

The VIP Night on Friday will include appetizers, wine and beer, entertainment, and one-day pass to the bazaar. The one-day pass that comes with the VIP Night ticket can be used for either day.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go toward Meals on Wheels Waco.

A two-day pass is $7 and a one-day pass is $5, while children under 12 get in for free.

For more information, you can call the Meals on Wheels office at 254-752-0316. If you would like to volunteer for this event, please email rachel@mowwaco.org.

Source: Meals on Wheels Waco