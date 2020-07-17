LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Support the Lampasas Mission Food Pantry this Saturday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAMPASAS, Texas – You are invited to come out and support the Lampasas Mission Food Pantry this Saturday.

The public is invited to drive-thru the Lampasas Fire Station to get two pork chops with all the trimmings for $8.00. All proceeds will go directly to the Food Pantry.

All food and cooking costs are provided by Benny Boyd Lampasas Chrysler Dodge Jeep, with a special thanks to the Lampasas Fire Department and the Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The Lampasas Fire Station is located at 1107 E. 4th Street.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44