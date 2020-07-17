LAMPASAS, Texas – You are invited to come out and support the Lampasas Mission Food Pantry this Saturday.

The public is invited to drive-thru the Lampasas Fire Station to get two pork chops with all the trimmings for $8.00. All proceeds will go directly to the Food Pantry.

All food and cooking costs are provided by Benny Boyd Lampasas Chrysler Dodge Jeep, with a special thanks to the Lampasas Fire Department and the Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The Lampasas Fire Station is located at 1107 E. 4th Street.