Support the Waco community through the Caritas online auction

WACO, Texas – In September, Caritas of Waco was able to help almost 10,000 people in the community.

The non-profit is able to do so with your support, and right now they are fundraising with an online auction. You can bid on amazing items and support Caritas and the community at the same time.

You can also play the Gift Card Game, where you donate $10 or more and receive a random gift card valued from $10 to $150. Bidding closes on Thursday at 8:00 p.m.

For more information and how to register for the auction, you can go here.

Source: Caritas of Waco