Surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations forces bars to close and occupancy rate cuts in McLennan County

McLennan County announced Sunday that occupancy rates for all businesses must drop to 50% and all bars must close.

The county says this is because the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has exceeded 15% over the past seven days.

So all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms, museums, and libraries in the county cannot go over the 50% limit.

This is in regards to Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA 32, which you can read here.

The Waco McLennan County Health District will release a statement on the COVID-19 setback on Monday.

