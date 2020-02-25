Surgeon General of U.S. Space Force to discuss future of medicine in space with Baylor students

WACO, Texas – Baylor students are about to go where no student has gone before!

Col. Walter M. "Sparky" Matthews, a 1992 Baylor University graduate and Surgeon General of the newly formed United States Space Force (USSF), will speak to Baylor students about "The U.S. Space Force and the Future of Medicine in Space," at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in Room D.109 of the Baylor Sciences Building, located at 101 Bagby Avenue.

Matthews serves as the senior Department of Defense medical officer for the USSF, a military service branch tasked to organize, train and equip space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force. Matthews is an aerospace medicine specialist, is board certified in aerospace medicine and public health and general preventive medicine, a command surgeon for the United States Space Command, and is rated as a chief flight surgeon. He manages all USSF medical readiness planning, training and execution and advises senior leadership on relevant medical matters.

Matthews’ lecture will give a brief, high-level overview of the USSF as well as discuss the future of the practice of medicine in space and how patients will be treated. He also will discuss the research areas needed to support space medicine and how Baylor University can take part in such research.

Students attending will learn more about the USSF, hear about the strategic lines of effort for the practice of medicine in space and be inspired to be a part of this new frontier during their time at Baylor.

Providing undergraduates with transformational educational experiences is part of one of the pillars of Illuminate, which aspires to transform lives around the world through ground-breaking research that addresses critical issues and creates a foundation for future discoveries.

This lecture is sponsored by Baylor’s College of Arts & Sciences.

