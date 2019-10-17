Surgery possible today for Riesel Police Chief

Surgeons may operate on Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow today, according to Waco Police Sergeant Patrick Swanton.

A car hydroplaned and injured Krumnow Friday. The crash also killed Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Jones.

Swanton says Chief Krumnow is feeling better today. Doctors have gotten his fever under control and are treating an infection. The surgery will repair Krumnow’s broken ribs. The crash also dislocated a knee and lacerated his spleen.

There is a GoFundMe to raise money for the chief’s medical expenses. Another way to help is to visit the 100 Club Heart of Texas website.

The funeral for Deputy Jones is Friday. You can find the information here. You will also be able to watch the memorial service right here on fox44news.com.