Suspect arrested and charged for Capital Murder in Harker Heights

A Killeen man is in the Bell County Jail on charges of Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Harker Heights-Belton Police SWAT team arrested Jeremiah Lane Mitchell Saturday on a warrant related to the murder of Skyler Mills of Harker Heights.

Jeremiah Lane Mitchell

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned the 20-year-old Sunday. His bail is $1,000,000 for Capital Murder and $100,000 for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers discovered Skyler Mills, 24, had been shot after getting a call about shots fired on July 31st, 2021.

A witness at the scene described seeing a man fleeing the scene after a verbal altercation with Mills.

Mills succumbed to her injuries, and Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced her deceased at 5:59 a.m. on scene.