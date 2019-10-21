Suspect arrested in April road rage shooting

TEMPLE,Texas- Temple Police report arresting the suspect in connection to an April road rage shooting.

On April 17th, officers responded to the 2500 block of North General Bruce Drive at 7:54 a.m. in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived they located a male with a gunshot wound.

After investigating officers determined a road rage incident happened on Interstate 35. The victim pulled over and exited his vehicle and the suspect then pulled up beside him and an altercation occurred.

The suspect allegedly waved a firearm, and the victim put his hands in the air and backed away from the vehicle, but the suspect fired upon the victim and then fled the scene.

A warrant was issued for 28-year-old Ethan Rice of Killeen. Rice was arrested on October 21st by the Bell County Sheriff’s office.