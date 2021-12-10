KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department is investigating a felony domestic incident at a local motel.

An officer was dispatched Friday morning to the Days and Nights Inn, located at 6200 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard, in reference to a distressed woman. When the officer arrived, it was discovered the woman was involved in a violent domestic, and the suspect was possibly armed.

Through the investigation, it was revealed the victim had been violently assaulted by the suspect at the hotel, when she was able to get away and call 9-1-1.

Due to the nature of the call upgrading to a felony domestic, the Tactical Response Unit was deployed. After several failed attempts were made for the suspect to come out, officers deployed gas into the room.

The suspect left the room, remained non-compliant, and attempted to walk back into the room. At this point, officers used less-than lethal force and took him into custody.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit continue to investigate this incident.

Source: Killeen Police Department