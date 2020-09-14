Suspect arrested in fatal Temple Sunday stabbing

Temple police report a 41-year-old Killeen man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday afternoon stabbing at the Wildflower Apartments in Temple.

Christopher Dereal Simmons remained in the Bell County Jail Monday after being held at the scene.

Temple officers had been called to the scene at 910 South 35th Street Sunday afternoon at 1:50 p.m. where they found the victim.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Simeon Freeman was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where he later died.

Simmons was still on the scene when officers arrived and was immediately detained.

Charges connected with the stabbing were still being screened by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office Monday afternoon.

Simmons was also held on unrelated warrants including possession of marijuana, evading arrest and driving while license invalid with previous conviction.