Suspect arrested in infant’s death

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Police report arresting a suspect involved in infant’s death.

On January 14th, officers responded to the 3600 block of Littleleaf Drive at 11:58 a.m. after receiving a 911 call in reference to an unresponsive and not breathing two month old male infant.

Upon the officer’s arrival, they immediately began performing CPR until Killeen Fire Department Paramedics arrived and transported the infant to Advent Health.

At approximately 1:00 p.m., Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced the infant, Quan Kendrick Devin Scott, deceased and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Through the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Special Victims Unit, revealed that a caretaker had intentionally caused injuries to the infant.

The Bell County District Attorney’s Office reviewed this case and returned a complaint charging Shaniquie Shaniel-Shavon Parker, 29, with Injury to a Child causing Serious Bodily Injury.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Parker and set her bond at $1,000,000.

The suspect is currently awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division Special Victims Unit continue to investigate this death and information will be released as it becomes available.