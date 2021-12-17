Temple Police say a suspect is under arrest in connection with a deadly shooting from March.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals, police took a 17-year-old man into custody around 3 p.m., Monday, during a traffic stop.

Investigators say they had an active murder warrant out for the teenager in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Cobe Hilliard.

Police say Hilliard was shot on March 2nd, around 12:56 a.m. while in his car near the intersection of South MLK Jr. Boulevard and South 24st Street. The shooter was in another car.

The name of the suspect is not being released at this time.