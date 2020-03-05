Suspect arrested in Stephen Driver burglary

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Police report arresting a suspect in a February burglary.

On Sunday, February 23, 2020 at approximately 1:43am, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Stephen Driver in reference to a robbery in progress.

Upon further investigation, the victims reported a suspect entered their home through a window, and robbed them at gun point.

During the Robbery, one victim was assaulted with a handgun and the suspect took personal property and the victims vehicle.

The vehicle was later located and returned to the victims.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 17-year-old Jason Lomas.

Authorities obtained a warrant and arrested Lomas on March 4th.

Bond was set at $100,000.