Suspect caught after armed robbery

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – One 22-year-old is now behind bars after police say the Play it Again Sports store was robbed.

It happened Tuesday evening, when police received a call of heavily-armed suspects in the store. When they arrived, they say the suspects tried to get away.

One of the suspects, identified as Joaquin Green, was spotted near N 34th Street and Brook Circle.

After he was taken into custody, officers found cash from the business and an AR-15 which was used in the robbery.

Green is charged with eight counts of Aggravated Robbery due to there being eight separate victims in the store at the time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected