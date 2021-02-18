Suspect caught after armed robbery

WACO, Texas – One 22-year-old is now behind bars after police say the Play it Again Sports store was robbed.

It happened Tuesday evening, when police received a call of heavily-armed suspects in the store. When they arrived, they say the suspects tried to get away.

One of the suspects, identified as Joaquin Green, was spotted near N 34th Street and Brook Circle.

After he was taken into custody, officers found cash from the business and an AR-15 which was used in the robbery.

Green is charged with eight counts of Aggravated Robbery due to there being eight separate victims in the store at the time.