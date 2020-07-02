Suspected drunk driving stop leads to marijuana seizure

William Bradford Langham III

Temple police say that a driver stopped after they got a complaint about a possible drunk driver has led to the seizure of a pound of marijuana and more serious charges for a 32-year-old Temple man.

Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weem said Wednesday evening about 7:00 p.m. officers were sent to the area of north 41st Street and Airport road after they got a call about a possible impaired driver.

Weems said the driver was determined to be intoxicated and placed under arrest.

Then, while conducting an inventory to his vehicle, officers found a one-pound parcel of marijuana.

At that point what had been a Class b Misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated was joined by a third degree felony charge and Langham was transported to the Bell County Jail.

