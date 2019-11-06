Suspect found hiding between two mattresses

FALLS COUNTY, Texas- Falls County Sheriff’s report receiving a tip about the whereabouts of a suspected drug dealer who has been on the run.

An apprehension team was assembled at the location and was able to take 41-year-old Robert Paul Jr. into custody.

Paul Jr. was found hiding between two mattresses in the apartment.

The suspect was wanted on abandonment/ endangerment of a child, evading arrest, possession of marijuana, and bail jumping.

The bail jumping was related to Paul Jr. not going to court to stand charges related to a search warrant that the Sheriff’s Office had executed back in March of 2019.

Robert Paul Jr. remains in custody at this time.

Falls County Sheriff’s want to remind the public that Crime Stoppers pays, crime doesn’t.