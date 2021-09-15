Suspect identified in Bosque County church burglary

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a church burglary.

The suspect pictured above forced entry into the Bosque County Cowboy Church on September 9, located on Highway 6. Once inside the church, the suspect broke into a secured filing cabinet and other secured storage locations and rooms.

The suspect found and stole approximately $130 in cash – plus two blue, plastic pistols used in security training exercises.

If you recognize this individual or vehicle, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2363, or email tips@bosquesheriff.com.

The suspect has since been identified, with warrants pending. This case is still under investigation.

Source: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office