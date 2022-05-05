HEARNE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Hearne Police Department needs your help to find a suspect in a fatal shooting from last month.

32-year-old Justin Jarome Evans was identified as a suspect on May 4 in the death of 43-year-old Cleophus Webster on April 17. Evans is wanted for Murder and Tampering with Evidence.

The Hearne Police Department received a call on April 17 regarding shots fired in the 300 block of N Colorado Street. Officers responded to the area and found Webster with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered aid to Webster until he was taken to the hospital by EMS in critical condition. He was then transported to St. Joseph’s hospital in Bryan, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Next of kin was notified.

Another man involved arrived at the Hearne Police Department, and was detained for questioning. Police believe this to be an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to the public.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case, or information leading to the apprehension of Evans, can call the Hearne Police Department at 979-279-5333 or the Robertson County Crime Stoppers at 800-279-5533. Any information can lead to a $1,000 cash reward.