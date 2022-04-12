HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Harker Heights Police Department reports the individual below has been identified.

Below is the original text from this story:

Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division need your help in a case of theft.

The man pictured below was involved in a theft at the Walmart located at 2020 Heights Drive on Monday.

If you have any information about this man, you can contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400, option #2.