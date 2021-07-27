Suspect in 2020 Killeen child injury case arrested in Colorado

Bell County jail records indicate a suspect wanted in connection with an April 2020 Killeen child injury case has been brought back to Bell County after being arrested earlier this month in Colorado

Karla Karey Jacques, age 29, was booked into the jail Monday night on a chare of injury to a child with bond set at $30,000.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the case developed April 24, 2020 when a call from the 4500 block of Jim Foley Drive came in regarding a cardiac problem.

However, while personnel were on the way, Bell County Communications Center advised that a 15-month-old boy fell and was unconscious and not breathing.

Life saving measures were performed and the child was transported to Adventist Health hospital.

A police investigation of the incident resulted in them believing someone had intentionally and knowingly caused bodily injury to the victim’s face and arms.

On July 15, 2021, a complaint was returned by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office for injury to a child-intentional bodily injury naming Jacques.

On July 16, the Jacques was located in Colorado Springs and was arrested without incident by the United States Marshals Service and transported to the El Paso Colorado County Jail, later to be transferred back to Texas.