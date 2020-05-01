Suspect in April 1st Killeen shooting caught by US Marshals

Killeen police report that members of the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found a man wanted in connection with an April car-to-car shooting and the suspect is now in the Bell County Jail.

Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the task force located 47-year-old Shawn Wayne Harris in the 600 block of Dimple and arrested him without incident. He was transported to the Killeen City Jail, then transferred to Bell County.

Harris had been identified as a suspect in the April 1st incident and an arrest warrant had been issued for him Wednesday.

On April 1, 2020 at approximately 4:44 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street in reference to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, both parties had left the area, but injuries had been reported.

Through the investigation, detectives were told that the victim was dropping off a relative at the Dollar Tree.

When the victim was driving away and was near the Lumber Liquidators, the suspect drove up to the victims vehicle and fired a shot.

The bullet struck the victim’s vehicle and grazed the leg of he victim. The victim refused medical treatment by EMS.

Harris remained in the Bell County jail Friday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon filed by Killeen PD and a separate criminal mischief charge out of Harker Heights.

Bond was set at a total of $105,000.