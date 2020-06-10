Suspect in car theft and multi-county chase identified by DPS

Texas DPS have identified the woman arrested in connection with a multi-county chase that ended in Bruceville-Eddy Tuesday.

Roseanne Lupita Sheppard

Roseanne Lupita Sheppard is in the Bell County Jail, on several charges, including Fleeing Police.

DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko says Sheppard was driving a Toyota Corolla reported stolen in Austin when the chase started. There was also a man in the car.

Washko says the suspects were driving at more than 100 miles per hour during the chase.

He says the two bailed out after crashing into a sign near CR 452 in Bruceville-Eddy.

It took authorities roughly an hour to find Sheppard. She was first taken to the hospital and then transferred to the jail.

At this time, there is no information about the passenger.

Investigators say Sheppard told them she had taken drugs and was homeless.