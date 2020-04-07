Suspect in connection to sexual assault sought

KILLEEN, Texas – The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department need your help in finding a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault.

In August 2019, an officer responded to the report of a sexual assault in the 2200 block of Silverway Drive. The victim told officers a man forced entry into her residence and attacked her. The suspect physically and sexually assaulted the victim and fled the area.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 30s, with medium blonde hair and big eyes. He had a fade (hair) which was growing and styled, spiked and combed over to the side. He was last seen wearing light bluish/gray colored jean shorts and a grey t-shirt with a logo in the middle. He’s approximately 5’9” tall with a stocky build, and weighs approximately 170 pounds (see composite sketch above).

Detectives are asking anyone who may recognize the suspect from the sketch or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Sources: Bell County Crime Stoppers, Killeen Police Department