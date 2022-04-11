COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victims in this investigation have been identified.

33-year old Destiney Jassmund Carey, of Copperas Cove, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Price. The man has been identified as 37-year old Kevin Frazier, of Copperas Cove, who remains hospitalized.

At approximately 12:25 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hobby Road in reference to a 9-1-1 hangup call for service.

The responding officer discovered Carey and Frazier, who both appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds. Frazier was transported to the Darnall Army Medical Center by Copperas Cove EMS and is in stable condition.

On Saturday, the investigation led detectives to file criminal complaints against Frazier. The complaints were presented to Justice of the Peace Bill Price, who subsequently issued two arrest warrants charging him with Murder and Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant.

Frazier was taken into custody by Fort Hood military police on the same day without incident. He was later transported to the Coryell County Jail and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Jim Caldwell on Monday.

Justice of the Peace Caldwell set his bond at $1,000,000 for the murder charge, and $750,000 for the aggravated assault charge.