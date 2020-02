The suspect in the murder of a 19-year-old Waco man is now in the McLennan County Jail.

Police say Delviyonte Sampson was brought back to Waco and booked into the jail Monday night.

He’s accused of killing Tyler McKinney on January 22nd in a shooting near the intersection of Gregory Lane and Cedar Mountain Drive.

A judge has not set bond for Sampson yet.

