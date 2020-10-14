Suspect in dating app murder brought back to Waco

A suspect in the shooting death of a man met through an LGBTQ oriented dating site who was arrested in Fort Worth has been brought back to Waco to face murder and attempted murder charges.

U.S. Marshal’s arrested Damarion T. Degrate Monday and he was booked into the local jail at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Jail records indicated his bond on the murder charge was set at $500,000 and there was no bond on the attempted murder charge.

He is charged in the August 17th shooting death of Jonathan Deshawn Breeding.

Breeding was killed on near the area of N. 34th St. and Brooke Circle at approximately 1:40 AM.

There were three shootings that night.

Waco Police said during the investigation of all three shootings, detectives learned they had at least one thing in common… all three victims had been contacted through a social media dating app called Grindr.

Police said it was through this app that Degrate communicated with the victims and made plans to meet up with them.

Degrate had previously been arrested for one of the shootings and had bonded out.

He was not connected as a suspect with the fatal shooting until later after which Waco police got a new warrant on the murder charge.

The third shooting that occurred that night is still under investigation.

As of Wednesday, police listed Degrate as the primary suspect for this shooting as well, but no charges have been filed yet as a result of that investigation.