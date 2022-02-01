FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas – An arrest has been made in a January shooting in Freestone County.

A Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a report of a shooting on January 30 – which took place on Highway 84, near CR-601. The person who made the call said a vehicle pulled up beside them while driving, and someone fired multiple gunshots from the suspect vehicle into the victim’s vehicle.

When making contact with the victims, a possible suspect was immediately known due to the vehicle description and prior comments made by the suspect to the victims. An investigation was done on scene at this time, and the investigation continued on Monday morning – as well as trying to find the suspect.

An arrest warrant for the suspect was obtained, and the suspect was found Monday night and placed under arrest for the charge of Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House with a Weapon – a first-degree felony. Once the suspect was apprehended and interviewed, the suspect admitted to the crime.

Source: Freestone County Sheriff’s Office