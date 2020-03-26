Suspect in Killeen hit-and-run crash arrested

KILLEEN, Texas – A suspect in a Killeen hit-and-run crash has been arrested.

Killeen Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Old FM 440 Road on February 26 in reference to a 911 call about a pedestrian hit-and-run crash.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the roadway. He was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian walking in the roadway, when a white two-tone Ford F250 or 350 pickup truck traveling northbound on Old FM 440 Road struck the pedestrian and fled the scene.

Through the investigation, officers with the Killeen Police Department’s Traffic Unit received information from a Crime Stoppers tip, which led to the suspect driver and vehicle.

The Bell County District Attorney’s Office reviewed this case on March 26, and returned a complaint charging Norlan Ricardo Perez-Corrales with Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury – Fail to Stop and Render Aid. A warrant was issued by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and he set his bond at $200,000. Perez-Corrales is currently incarcerated in the McClennan County Jail.

Source: Killeen Police Department