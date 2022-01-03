A man wanted in connection with an October shooting in front of a Waco bar has been arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail.

Trelyon Laporte Boone remained in jail Monday in lieu of $75,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant.

The incident occurred October 10, about 1:55 a.m., in the 1200 block of Speight Avenue – out front of Scruffy Murphey’s.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers got a report of a shooting, and when they arrived, they found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

It was also discovered that a Mart police officer working an off-duty security job tried to detain the suspect after the shooting took place.

Police reported the incident started with a man and woman arguing, when a second man who ended up being the victim stepped in to break up the argument. The two men then began arguing with others joining in with the victim punched in the mouth and knocked to the ground.

The victim got up and began walking toward the suspect – when the suspect pulled out a gun, fired in the air, then at the victim. The suspect then went to his vehicle to flee the scene.

The Mart police officer, working security near the shooting, heard the first shots and went to investigate – and reported seeing a man shooting again, and hitting the victim.

The officer tried to detain the suspect, ordering him out of his vehicle. At this point, police say the suspect accelerated toward the officer – who then fired his own weapon, hitting the vehicle.

It was not known at the time if the suspect was hit as he drove off. Boone was later identified as a suspect in the incident, and was arrested by an outside agency.