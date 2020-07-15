Suspect in sexual assault of Ft Hood soldier believed to be in Georgia area

A suspect being sought in connection with the sexual assault of a Fort Hood soldier back in 2017 is now believed by investigators to the in the Georgia area.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the suspect.

The victim told investigators the assault occurred near the Tabu Club in Killeen in April 2017.

The offense was not reported until late in 2019 while the victim was living at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is looking for the man known only as “SSG Johnson” who was described as a black male in his 30’s, 6″2″ tall, very muscular with short black hair.

He left the club with a female soldier in a maroon, 4-door sedan with dark, tinted windows and upgraded with after market accessories.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fort Stewart CID Office at 912-767-5030; CID CRIME TIPS at www.cid.army.mil or the Military Police Desk at 912-767-4264.