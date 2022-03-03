HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas – A Hamilton man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault cold case from 1996.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted by Las Vegas, Nevada authorities on Wednesday regarding this case. The Sheriff’s Office was informed that 60-year-old Lawrence David Shaw, a.k.a. Larry Shaw – of Hamilton – was wanted for sexual assault of a woman in regards to the case.

Shaw was found and taken into custody on the felony Las Vegas, NV warrant. He remains in custody with no bond in place.

Shaw is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Source: Hamilton County Sheriff