A man charged with capital murder in the October 2021 shooting death of Robert Juarez in south Waco has been brought back to McLennan County.

Anthony Chambers had been served with the warrant in the Bell County Jail back in December where he was being held on other charges out of that county.

Bond was set at $1,000,000 on the capital murder charges with jail records showing additional bonds totaling $102,500 on the Bell County Charges.

Chambers along with Aleisha Hilliard were charged in the death of Juarez, who was found by police in the 800 block of South 12th Street the night of October 21 when they responded to a report of a shooting.

Aleisha Hilliard

Hilliard remains in the McLennan County Jail on a total of $1,005,000 bond.

Little was known about the circumstances of the shooting, but during the investigation, officers learned that multiple individuals were seen running away from the scene.