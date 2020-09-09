Suspect in Waco Hit And Run Caught Trying to cross the US/Mexico Border

Waco,TX- A Waco hit and run suspect is in custody after attempting to cross into the U.S from Mexico, Waco Police said Wednesday.

Oscar Valentin Lopez/18

Oscar Valentin Lopez was taken into custody for the outstanding arrest warrants that were issued following the pursuit and hit and run collision that he caused on the night of August 30th in the 2400 block of Arroyo by US Customs And Border Patrol.

Waco Police were notified at around 3:00 this morning of Lopez’s arrest. He was then transferred over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Department and is now being held in the Webb County Jail. Lopez will be brought back to Waco to face his charges of 2nd Degree Felony Aggravated Assault, 3rd Degree Felony Failure to Stop and Render Aid, and 3rd Degree Felony Evading in a Motor Vehicle.

On August 30th, Lopez allegedly, hitting a pedestrian with his truck and then running away was being chased by an officer. The victim sustained several injuries and was taken to the hospital.