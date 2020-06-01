Suspect leads deputies on high speed chase in stolen vehicle

BELL COUNTY, Texas- Three Central Texas Agencies worked together in a high speed chase over the weekend.

Police say the suspect, Omar Powell, was clocked doing 85 mph in a 60 mph zone in a white Chevy pick-up truck on FM 2410 near Elf Trail.

Powell continued to Harker Heights where he struck a vehicle and got on I-14 east bound between Harker Heights and Nolanville, where he struck two more vehicles.

The last vehicle became “bumper locked” when Powell hit them and that vehicle was forced into a ditch.

The suspect then left the highway driving through a fence near I-14 and Patty Hamilton in Nolanville.

After abandoning the vehicle near a creek, police say Omar Powell fled on foot.

Powell was later found fleeing across a field near FM 2410 and Levy Crossing, after a perimeter was set up.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators found out the vehicle was stolen during a burglary in Upton County near Midland.

No injuries were reported from the crashes that happened during the pursuit.

Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety, and Nolanville Police Department assisted with the pursuit.