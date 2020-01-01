Suspect sought in bicycle theft

GATESVILLE, Texas – Cen Tex Crime Stoppers reports its Crime of the Week involves the theft of a child’s bicycle.

Gatesville Police say an unknown person is said to have entered a yard in the 2400 block of Osage Road and stole a child’s bicycle from in front of the garage.

The stolen bicycle is a 20-inch Kent Ambush boys’ bike. It is blue and white in color, and worth about $88.

If you have any information about this case, or any other local crime, you can call Cen Tex Crime Stoppers at (254) 865-8477.

Source: Cen Tex Crime Stoppers