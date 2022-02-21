BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – Bosque County deputies have recently taken burglary reports from three homeowners on County Road 1767 – in Laguna Park, near the Westshore Volunteer Fire Department.

The photo below was captured at one of the locations. This video was recorded at 1:00 a.m. on February 17. The suspect is believed to be a man with a thin build.

(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information to assist in identifying the suspect(s), you can call (254) 435-2362 or email tips@bosquesheriff.com.

Source: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office